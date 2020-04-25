After the announcement that Hopkins County graduating seniors weren’t going to have a typical end to their high school career, behavioral therapist and mother to an 8th grader, Brianna Capel, had an idea.
She created a Facebook Group for the community to adopt a senior and provide hope and kindness to them during this time.
“Kindness is what our seniors need during this moment of uncertainty. Kindness is exactly what the Hopkins County community continues to exhibit, and for that, I am grateful,” said Capel. “It is the community’s responsibility to do what we can, when we can, to assure that our seniors succeed. Just a reminder that even the smallest act of kindness can brighten someone’s day.”
Since launching Tuesday, the Facebook Group, “Adopt a Senior Hopkins County,” has gained 1,304 members with over 190 posts. Most posts on the page are by parents or seniors themselves.
Posts include where the students are graduating from, and each high school in the county is represented, from public, to private, to homeschool. Posts also include a glimpse into who the senior is and what their goals are after graduation.
“Goals are highly important as they create an educational foundation for these children,” said Capel. “You look at their goals and see what they want to be.”
To adopt a senior, you have to join the page and scroll until you find a student that stands out to you. Capel suggests finding a student who aligns with your personal goals. Once you do that, there are several ways to shower the seniors with kindness.
Some of the seniors have posted amazon wishlists with their bios, where an adopter can click through and purchase a gift for the senior. Most have also provided either their Cash App or Venmo username, and an adopter can send them a monetary gift. Adopters are also connecting with parents through private messages on Facebook to give out addresses, too, said Capel.
One adopted senior had several gifts bought for her, and on the post, her sister said that her heart was full and that the impact from the generosity was going to make her cry.
“A lot has been taken away from the seniors,” said the groups co-administrator Kristy Martin. “They didn’t get a senior trip, there’s no graduation, there’s no prom and they’re missing out on the good parts of being a senior. Doing this to give back has just been an awesome idea, and I’m grateful that they get to see gifts from different people that they don’t know just to put a smile on their face.”
Martin said that Hopkins County has always been Team Hopkins.
“Anything that is for the kids, we all just get together, we pull together to show our love, and to show our support and to let them know that they’re not in this alone,” she said. “Being a high school senior is a once in a lifetime thing. You get to walk across that stage, you’re finishing one chapter and getting ready to begin a new chapter as an adult or going to college. I love it. I love team Hopkins; we are a community that supports the effort to help each other out.”
If you’d like to adopt a senior from the area’s high schools and shower them with kindness, search for the Facebook group “Adopt a Senior Hopkins County” and find a student to give a gift or a message of congratulations.
