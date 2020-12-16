Madisonville Police Department Lieutenant Justin Jones was among 40 graduates who completed the 12-week Administrative Officer’s Course at the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute (SPI).
This was the 144th course SPI offered and included officers from 15 states representing 39 law enforcement agencies. The course curriculum is designed to develop informed, effective, ethically and technically competent law enforcement managers who are capable of assuming positions of leadership in their respective agencies.
Jones was recognized for academic excellence being designated as a Dean’s Scholar. This recognition is awarded to students who earn a letter grade of “A” in each of their courses. Only a small percentage of SPI students achieve this status.
MPD Chief Steve Bryan attended the virtual graduation ceremony in support of Jones.
“We are very proud of Lt. Jones for completing this rigorous academic course which was made even more complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact that he is a Dean’s Scholar proves his commitment to the department and our community. Lt. Jones works hard to maintain the standard of excellence that continues at the Madisonville Police Department,” said Bryan.
Jones said the training reaffirmed what he already knew about the city he serves.
“In today’s society, training in law enforcement has never been more important. SPI is a challenging course, preparing the leaders of law enforcement agencies from around the country to use new and innovative ways of policing, focusing a large portion of the class on community policing,” said Jones. “One of the biggest insights I gained from being around leaders from 39 different agencies is that we are blessed to live and work in Madisonville. We have an exceptional department, but more importantly, we have an extraordinary community that we serve.”
Jones is a 10-year veteran of the MPD where he is currently assigned as the investigations supervisor.
