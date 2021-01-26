Baptist Health Madisonville is continuing to schedule appointments for those in tiers 1A and 1B who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those in tiers 1A and 1B are healthcare workers not associated with the hospital, first responders, including police, fire and jail employees, school personnel and those 70 years old and older.
Christy Littrell, chief nursing officer at the hospital said, they are a regional vaccine site for western Kentucky and are asked to administer 1,000 vaccinations each week. Last week they administered 1,521 doses and are on schedule to administer a similar number this week, she said.
“Because we are a regional vaccine site, we have not experienced a vaccine shortage so far,” said Littrell. “We are monitoring supply and limiting scheduling at this time to try to make sure that we have the vaccines needed to cover the appointments booked.”
The hospital is not scheduling appointments weeks or months out so they can gauge how many vaccines they will receive, she said.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations for the hospital, said they suggest people check the website multiple times a day because some appointments may be canceled.
To make an appointment at Baptist Health for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.scheduleyourvaccine.com.
Littrell said patient capacity is good in the hospital and is helped by the vaccine being distributed to the staff and long-term care facilities in the community.
“We are seeing lower numbers of patients than we have at other times,” she said. “While the numbers are still higher than we would like to see, we do not have any capacity concerns at Baptist Health Madisonville at this time.”
Littrell said there were 34 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Monday, with 12 of them in the Critical Care Unit. The COVID-19 patients make up 26% of the hospitals total patient population.
Denise Beach, director of the Hopkins County Health Department, said they will start administering the second dose of the vaccine to school personnel on Monday, Feb. 8.
“The health department has completed the first doses that we were given responsibility for, which is all of 1A and 1B K-12 employees,” she said.
Beach said the health department has not received a new shipment of vaccines because all the vaccine shipments from the state are being used to finish up school personnel in other locations.
The health department reported 55 new COVID-19 over the weekend bringing the total active cases to 1,134 in the county. There have been 114 COVID-19 related deaths and 2,195 listed as recovered as of Monday.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is partnering with Walgreen’s and CVS to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Kentucky.
On Friday, Walgreen’s has been to 211 facilities and vaccinated 20,096 employees and residents in skilled nursing facilities in Kentucky. In assisted living facilities, Walgreen’s has visited 135 and vaccinated 8,469 residents and employees in Kentucky.
As of Sunday, CVS says it has visited 129 skilled nursing facilities in Kentucky and administered 18,556 doses. They completed the first dose and were 45% of the way through second doses. For assisted living facilities in Kentucky, CVS has visited 170 facilities and administered 10,022 doses. No second doses had been administered as of Sunday.
