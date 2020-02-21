A horse was killed and its rider was injured when a pickup truck struck them on U.S. 62 in the St. Charles area.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received several calls Wednesday night about a woman in dark clothing on a horse on area roads. A news release issued Thursday said the collision occurred in the 8000 block of Nortonville Road around 8:45 p.m.
“The deputies were fairly close,” spokesman Charles Young said Thursday. “But the next call we had was that she had been hit.”
Judith Henderson, 52, of Dawson Springs was on the horse. She was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville with minor injuries.
Young said there are no rules in Hopkins County concerning people riding horses on public streets, but he thinks it’s dangerous to do it after dark.
“It’s not a good idea without some kind of reflective clothing,” Young said. He noted many Amish families have added reflectors to their buggies in recent decades.
Young said the collision is still under investigation, and Henderson could face charges.
The driver of the pickup, Leon Smith, 82, of Nortonville, was not hurt.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.