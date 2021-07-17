Leak 1

The Madisonville Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Main Street on Friday morning after an 18-wheeler truck’s 50-gallon saddle tank ruptured. The bottom of the trailer was snagged on the railroad tracks as it was turning from Noel Avenue onto Main Street to avoid an accident that had already taken place on Pride Avenue and Nebo Road, according to Madisonville Fire Department Chief John Dunning. Dunning said all 50 gallons leaked out onto the road. A local environmental cleanup crew responded to the spill, and state officials responded to assist as well, according to Dunning. No injuries were reported. The department was assisted by the Madisonville Police Department.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

