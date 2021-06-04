The Hopkins County FEMA board awarded $16,085 to two local non-profit organizations — the Salvation Army and Hope2All.
Board Chair Don Howerton said the Salvation Army received $12,063.75 and Hope2All received $4,021.25 to be used for food, housing and utilities.
“This is much-needed funding for these two important community support agencies,” he said.
Hope2All Director Brad Payne said they will be using the money exclusively for food purchases.
“Our last payout, we used it for pallets of peanut butter we bought locally here at Market Place,” he said.
Hope2All has been receiving funding from FEMA for the last several years, he said.
“It helps us be able to just go out and do the work of a food bank instead of doing as much fundraising as we would have in the past,” said Payne.
The FEMA money help sustain food needs for about three to six months, he said.
Although Hope2All will be using the money to purchase food, Howerton said the money can also be used for other needs.
Captain Lisa Good with the Salvation Army said they will use the money to help people with housing and utility costs.
“It will be used for rent, utilities, diapers and transportation,” she said.
The funding will allow them to serve more people in the community, she said. While the Salvation Army received a larger allotment, funds will only last two to three months, said Good.
“It varies depending on how much people’s bills are and how much comes in,” said Good.
Hope2All is located at 92 North Main Street in Nortonville and is a food pantry that serves the residents of Hopkins County. The Salvation Army is located at 805 McCoy Avenue in Madisonville and offers shelter against the weather as well as utility help to county residents.
