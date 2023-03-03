Anyone in western Kentucky who is involved in the law enforcement community knows exactly how much of a problem in-service—or annual retraining courses—is for local police officers. The city of Madisonville and the Madisonville Police Department, however, are working on a solution that could well change things for one end of the state.
Every police officers is required to take part in various retraining or continuing education courses every year, but those courses are typically only held at the Police Academy in Richmond, meaning they have to drive three hours across the state to get 40 hours of training courses in during the year.
“Right now everyone has to go to the police academy,” said Police Chief Steve Bryan. “That’s about three hours for us, and there is another hour and a half of Kentucky passed us.”
Some courses can be completed in one day, while others require overnight stays.
Recently MPD and the city have begun working on a new training center in Madisonville, which will hopefully take some of that travel time off of local police officers, and the expense of sending employees three hours from home off of their departments. Although still under construction, the facility is already open.
“We’re currently calling it ‘the training center,’ ” said Bryan, although that name will likely be change.
The training center, or MTECH, is a law enforcement training facility located on Industrial Road, in the building that formerly house Job Net and the Hopkins County Education Association.
“Conversation about a training center started a couple of years ago,” said Bryan. “Out at our firing range, we had some open land where we thought we might be able to put up a pole barn with a couple of classrooms. But that used to be a landfill and it turned out that the property was too unstable. That’s when the mayor offered the MTECH building.”
Originally the plan was for the training center to be a facility that would help MPD hold training for its own officers, but since then the conversation has changed.
“We went to Frankfort to ask for funding and suddenly the legislators we talked to started talking about wanting to build a full police academy in Madisonville,” Bryan said. “We don’t know that it will ever happen, but every legislator we have spoken to his has been in favor of it.”
The result from the conversations has resulted in two different projects.
A police academy, if funded by the state, would be a state funded and state ran facility that would put new officers through the full ten week training that they would normally receive in Richmond. Madisonville would begin training all officers from the western end of the state, while the eastern side of the state would continue to use Richmond.
“We’ve been working extremely hard on getting a Western Kentucky Police Academy here,” said Mayor Kevin Cotton. “The study has been completed. We’ve spent several days in Frankfort to make sure they didn’t forget about it. When the state budget opens next year, we hope to see the initial investment of right around $70 million to come into our community.”
He said the total investment for the academy would be over $300 million, and would bring over 100 new jobs to Madisonville. It would also lead to all police officers west of Elizabethtown being trained in Hopkins County.
“But we aren’t waiting on that,” said Cotton. “We are taking a step forward working with the Madisonville Police Department on our new MTECH building.”
That second project is not just creating MPD’s MTECH facility, but making that facility into more of a regional training hub. Bryan said that although renovations are not yet complete, they already have several in-service programs scheduled for this year that would normally have been in Richmond.
“This will mostly be officers who are within an hour of Madisonville,” Bryan said. “Not only will it keep those officers from having to make the trip to Richmond, it means increased police visibility in our community, and an economic boost for Hopkins County. These officers will come here for training, they will eat in our restaurants and many will even stay in our hotels.”
“This is a new 20,000 square foot police/public safety training center,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. “Its going to be state of the art.”
Bryan said that in addition to training local and regional police officers, the facility will also be used for community outreach programs such as the Citizen Police Academy, which begins next week. There is also a women’s self defense course in the works and an internet/cell phone safety course for parents.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.