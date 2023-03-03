PXL_20230303_201425355.jpg

The former Madisonville Technology Economic Center (MTECH) is being refurbished to serve as a training center for the Madisonville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies in western Kentucky.

Anyone in western Kentucky who is involved in the law enforcement community knows exactly how much of a problem in-service—or annual retraining courses—is for local police officers. The city of Madisonville and the Madisonville Police Department, however, are working on a solution that could well change things for one end of the state.

Every police officers is required to take part in various retraining or continuing education courses every year, but those courses are typically only held at the Police Academy in Richmond, meaning they have to drive three hours across the state to get 40 hours of training courses in during the year.

