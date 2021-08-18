As the delta variant continues to spread across the country, Kentucky organizations are working to inform and update the public on the fight against COVID-19.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management are hosting a webinar at 9:30 a.m. on Friday to discuss COVID-19 related concerns and answer questions from medical professionals.
Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce President Libby Spencer said the local chamber will be participating in the event on Friday.
“It looks like a wonderful opportunity to learn and get the facts about the vaccines from medical professionals,” she said.
The goal of the webinar is to bring together doctors and medical professionals from various regions around the state to discuss the fight against COVID-19, vaccines and what could happen if we aren’t able to get the virus under control.
Spencer said it is going to be a great opportunity for those participating to ask questions.
“I think, especially with social media, it is easy to get caught up in things that may not be true, and this is a great opportunity,” said Spencer. “I think you can believe what you will be hearing because they are medical professionals.”
Spencer said the webinar would be a great resource for the community to use, and anyone can participate in the event, not just Chamber members.
One of the items on the agenda for the webinar is what could happen if the virus is not brought under control. For weeks, medical professionals in Kentucky have been worried that hospitals could become overrun with COVID-19 patients like in the beginning.
On Monday, the Team Kentucky website updated information on hospital capacity in region two. It showed that 41.7% of patients are on ventilators, 63.1% are using ICU beds and 65.7% of inpatient beds are being used. Region two consists of Hopkins, Christian, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Todd, Union and Webster counties.
On Monday, the Hopkins County Health Department reported 260 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases to 664. There have been 4,726 people who have recovered and 160 COVID-19 related deaths.
Although more people are getting vaccinated in Hopkins County, the percentage of those vaccinated has not gotten much higher. Health Department Director Denise Beach said as of Tuesday, the number of people vaccinated in the county was in the mid-40% range.
To sign up using the link, visit the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and look for the Aug. 12 post or visit, https://bit.ly/3iUzFmI
