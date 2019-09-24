By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
The Board of Regents of the Kentucky Community & Technical College System has chosen not to act on a proposal that could have raised its president's pay to more than $600,000 after two years.
President Jay Box asked the board not to act on the recommendation by the KCTCS President's Contract Review Committee that he be given a salary increase of $50,000, along with $200,000 in deferred compensation that he would have received if he stayed in his position for two more years.
Box's contract ends in 2021. His current salary is $355,350, according to the Herald-Leader's online KCTCS salary database and board documentation. His total compensation is $379,350, which includes a $24,000 auto allowance, according to a benefits analysis included in the Board of Regents packet.
The board considered the recommendation for the salary increase and deferred compensation at its meeting Friday. The board is required to review Box's contract and compensation annually, according to board bylaws.
Box said in an email Saturday that he believes he is "very well compensated," and he has not asked for any change in his compensation.
During Friday's board meeting, Box said there was "a lively discussion," and some proposals for changes to the committee's recommendation were put forward, but the board "could not come to any consensus on what was an appropriate dollar amount revision to the proposed executive supplement piece of the package."
Box said "the majority of the board felt they needed more time to review the compensation information presented before moving forward with any changes to my compensation."
So he said he recommended that the board stop deliberating and table the recommendation indefinitely, which the board did.
Box, who has been with KCTCS since 2002, has been president since January 2015.
He clarified further that "the only raise that I have received in those five years has been when the board has approved a raise for the faculty and staff at which point I have received the same percentage increase (or dollar amount when the board has awarded a flat dollar amount)."
Stumbo: Cameron, GOP want to make Kentucky AG contest about race
By Phillip M. Bailey
Louisville Courier Journal
Democratic attorney general candidate Greg Stumbo is pushing back against Kentucky Republicans, who charge an effort to get GOP nominee Daniel Cameron kicked off the ballot is racially motivated.
A lawsuit filed in Jefferson Circuit Court this week alleges Cameron, who is black, says he should have his named removed from the Nov. 5 ballot because he lacks the required eight years of experience as a "practicing attorney" under the Kentucky Constitution.
The Cameron campaign, in a blistering statement, said the suit represented "an old white career politician" trying to "cheat a young qualified black attorney out of a fair election."
"Cameron's attempt to make this campaign about race is disappointing and unfortunate," Stumbo said in a news release Friday. "This campaign has nothing to do with race. It has everything to do with experience in the courts."
If elected, Cameron would be the first African American independently elected to statewide office. Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, who broke the commonwealth's color barrier for officeholders in 2015, was running on a ticket with Gov. Matt Bevin.
Cameron recently won the endorsement of the state FOP and the backing of major party leaders, including U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump.
Stumbo, a former attorney general and House speaker, said in his statement that Cameron is trying to distract voters from questions about his experience.
"The truth is Daniel Cameron has never prosecuted a case or defended a client in court; and he has never argued a legal brief before either the appellate court or the Supreme Court -- at the state level or federal level," Stumbo said in Friday's statement. "The attorney general's office is about one thing: courtroom experience. Either you have it or you don't -- and in this case, Daniel Cameron does not."
Cameron was admitted into the Kentucky Bar Association on Oct. 21, 2011, which means that by the time voters go to the polls he will have been licensed for the required eight years.
The complaint, however, calls attention to how Cameron worked for his first two year as a clerk for U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove. It alleges federal clerks are under ethical obligations to refrain from practicing law except in limited circumstances.
University of Kentucky law professor Josh Douglas described the case as "fairly weak" after reading the complaint.
"There's little authority to suggest that clerking for a judge -- thereby providing legal advice in the context of judicial cases -- is not 'practicing' for purposes of this constitutional provision," Douglas said via Twitter.
"So of course one never knows," he added. "I don't expect this case to gain much traction in the courts."
Cameron's supporters have also cited a failed attempt to knock Democrat Ben Chandler from the ballot in the mid-1990s when a similar complaint was thrown out.
In 1995, Chandler's eight years of eligibility were challenged because he served as state auditor for four of those years. Eventually a Franklin Circuit judge said he met the requirement simply by being a licensed attorney during that time.
Cameron took to social media to defend his experience, saying the suit was a political hit job by a firm that has represented Democrats.
"Can't make this stuff up, folks," he tweeted Wednesday. "The law firm that filed the frivolous and ridiculous suit yesterday challenging my candidacy is the legal counsel for the (Tennessee) Democrat Party."
Stumbo's response to accusations that the suit is racially motivated follows his campaign coming under fire for making questionable comments about Cameron's historic candidacy.
During the annual Fancy Farm picnic in August, where candidates fire jabs at each other, Stumbo, 68, mocked Cameron, 33, by referring to his age.
"The attorney general's office is always open to children, so they can see how we run the office," Stumbo said. "But Daniel, we don't let children run the thing."
There is a long history, especially in the South, of African-American adults being referred to as "boy" or "gal" by whites. The Stumbo campaign denied the comment had a racial undertone and said it was all about Cameron's experience.
Cameron, a former University of Louisville football player, had racial barbs thrown at him by other African Americans for his cozy relationship with Trump, who many minorities believe is a racist.
Louisville civil rights attorney Dawn Elliott, who is black, blasted Cameron for accepting the president's support, saying it represented the GOP nominee being fed "Coon Flakes" by the White House. Several Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, of South Carolina, spoke up in Cameron's defense.
The Stumbo campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether he condemned those remarks.
State's first school security marshal is on the job
By Valarie Honeycutt Spears
Lexington Herald-Leader
Just as a fire marshal works to make sure that buildings are less likely to burn, Kentucky's first state school security marshal's job is to make sure that kids are protected at school.
The 12 compliance officers and two supervisors that the new marshal Ben Wilcox is in the process of hiring will start talking to educators about what's required by a new state law beginning in January. By the 2020-21 school year, the compliance officers will be making unannounced visits to 1,435 Kentucky school buildings with a 66-point checklist.
Is the school controlling the main front entrance with electronically locking doors, a camera, and an intercom system? Do classroom doors have hardware that allows the doors to be locked from the outside but opened from the inside? Are classroom doors closed and locked during instructional time and classroom windows equipped with material to quickly cover the window during a building lockdown?
All of that and more will be noted. The new requirements and Wilcox's appointment this past summer by Department of Criminal Justice Training Commissioner Alex Payne are mandated by the School Safety Resiliency Act, which the General Assembly approved in 2019. The wide-ranging bill was prompted by fatal school shootings in Western Kentucky and Florida in 2018.
The state law says that districts with a school not in compliance with certain building mandates by July 1, 2022, won't be eligible for approval for new building construction or expansion in the 2022-2023 school year -- unless they are making safety changes. The restrictions will stay in place in following years until there is compliance.
Some violations will require school officials to get more training.
Kentucky Law Enforcement Magazine reported in its September/October edition that Payne said that school officials shouldn't fear compliance officers' visits.
"We aren't here to wield a hammer. We are here to work with people, but we will have to make a fair and impartial assessment," Payne was quoted as saying.
Wilcox, a native of Madison County, was a Montgomery County school resource officer before 2004 when he went to work for the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.
"I'm very excited to be involved in this job," Wilcox said of the position which offers a $72,000 a year salary. He said schools will be able to share the best techniques they are using through his office.
Wilcox's office will send reports about schools' compliance with state law to legislators and other state officials and to the Kentucky Center for School Safety's board of directors.
Center director Jon Akers and Wilcox are working hand-in-hand as Wilcox's new role is developed.
"He is absolutely wonderful to work with," said Akers. "He's a dynamic law enforcement officer (who) has a major love for schools, and they could not have picked a better person."
