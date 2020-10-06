Numerous items, including a parcel of land, was declared surplus at the Madisonville City Council meeting Monday night.
The land approved as surplus is a tract that is 9.617 acres and is currently vacant and is located off Island Park Drive, according to Madisonville City Clerk Kim Blue.
It was unanimously approved to advertise the lot for sale and accept sealed bids with the freedom to dispose of the lots by other means if the lot did not sell, according to KRS 92.083, which gives specific steps as to how the city may get rid of the property.
Other miscellaneous property approved to be made surplus property was approved unanimously.
The property includes office furniture such as filing cabinets, book shelves and tables.
The council also approved the resolution to enter into a lease agreement for four Mack Trucks. The lease will be administered through the Kentucky Association of Counties Leasing Trust and funded by the bank or financial institution offering the lowest and best interest rate, according to documents presented at the meeting.
The lease closing date will be Thursday, and will go through March 20, 2022, according to the documents, with a lease balance of $1,413,010 with an interest total of $2,967.33 bringing the total debt service to $1,415,977.33. The council closed out their meeting with an approval for a water connection at 68 Joe Lane.
