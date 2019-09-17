Back in Time

File photo

This threesome from this undated photo are teeing off on No. 1 at Lakeshore. The picture comes from The Messenger's archives but doesn't identify the men or the specifics of the outing. While a good swing was easy to see from the individual hitting the ball, what might be a little harder to detect is the flip-flop foot attire from the man in the shorts standing toward the back of the box. If you recognize these guys, email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.

Back in Time

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.