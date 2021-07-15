Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Erica Harris, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with rear license plate not illuminated, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Shannon Copeland, 41, of Dawson Springs, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court.
Krystal Gipson, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Kevin Bryant, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
