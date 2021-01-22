The sports complex project — a joint venture between the City of Madisonville and county government — is continuing to move forward amid the pandemic.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton told the Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board at last week’s meeting that a search for an architect for the complex is currently underway.
“Even with COVID, this project has not stopped,” said Cotton. “We have been working through the request for proposals for the architects.”
Cotton said a meeting between Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville city officials will be held to discuss possible architects. Cotton also said that former city engineer Eric Hickman would still be assisting in the project.
“We hope to have an architect selected within the next two to three weeks,” said Cotton. “The tentative schedule, if we stay on track with timing, we should be able to have a sports complex up and running by the end of 2022.”
Cotton said the city would need the financial help of the board as the project continued.
“We will know once we get numbers, but we will need a significant amount of help to make this happen,” Cotton told the board.
Board chairman and Madisonville Councilman Adam Townsend said the completion of the complex would help not only attract people to the town, but more businesses as well, specifically at Midtown Commons.
“People will be packed to stay for the weekend,” said Townsend. “With the other Popeye’s, what else may pop up because the traffic on that road will be huge. I believe it will bring future businesses as well.”
The 22.46 acre-tract located at the northwest corner of the proposed Midtown Boulevard extension was purchased jointly by the city and county for the purpose of developing the land for the complex.
The city and county entered into a joint agreement to complete the project, which calls for the city to be responsible for all engineering, surveying and construction costs associated with providing electrical, water, sewer and related infrastructure to the site.
The agreement also states the city and the county will each be responsible for paying one-half of all site development costs prior to the opening of the complex — including engineering fees, architect fees, consultant fees, earthwork and soil compaction. It is also anticipated that the city and county will use their own personnel and equipment.
The city will contribute one-third and the county shall contribute two-third of the costs of constructing the sports complex and the outdoor facilities in addition to the funds used for site development.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.