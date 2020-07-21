The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following reports on Monday:
• Jeremy T. Rainwater, 36, Madisonville, was charged Saturday with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order.
• Tara D. Skaggs, 48, Hanson, was charged Saturday with public intoxication of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substances (methamphetamine) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Leslie A. Reynolds, 38, Nebo, was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking under $500, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespassing on a Hopkins County complaint warrant.
• Aaron J. Buckner, 31, Nebo, was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking under $500, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespassing on a Hopkins County complaint warrant.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
• Austin W. Gibson, 34, Madisonville, was arrested Sunday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Sherry L. Vanvactor, 46, Madisonville, was arrested Sunday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Nathan C. Gillispie, 23, Madisonville, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia on a Hopkins County warrant. He was also charged with no registration plates, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Aaron C. Leonard, 33, Madisonville, was arrested Saturday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Kenneth D. Mitchell, 44, Russellville, was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of failure to appear on Hopkins County warrants. He was also charged with parole violation on a warrant. Other charges include disregarding traffic light, disregarding stop sign, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, two counts of second-degree fleeing or evading police and failure to or improper signal.
• Regina R. Tuttle, 47, Colorado Springs, Colo., was arrested Monday and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol on a Hopkins County warrant. She was also charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and opiates) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Sonja R. Dean, 44, Madisonville, was arrested Sunday and charged with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order.
• James R. Stewart, 28, Cadiz, was arrested Friday and charged with contempt of court on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Billy R. Virge Jr., 39, Madisonville, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of failure to appear on Caldwell and Hopkins county warrants.
• Roger D. McCarty, 40, Dawson Springs, was arrested Friday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Daniel R. Wisdom, 39, Earlington, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Gordon E. Williams, 39, Madisonville, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of failure to appear on Hopkins County warrants.
• Christopher A. Alfred, 26, Madisonville, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Joey L. Colson, 32, Madisonville, was arrested Saturday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.