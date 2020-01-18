This week marked National Religious Freedom Day. It means more than the freedom to worship where you choose. It also can mean freedom for groups of people to break away and worship elsewhere.
Speculation about a schism in the United Methodist Church has made news for months. A “protocol” proposal announced two weeks ago could divide the denomination completely, based on whether or not homosexual ministers and same-sex marriages are acceptable.
But a pastor of Madisonville First United Methodist Church calls the talk of a split very premature.
“We are governed on a global basis,” Dr. John Kalz said. “The General Conference of the church meets in May.”
A decision could come during that meeting in Minnesota.
Kalz called the proposed separation “hypothetical” and compared it to “filing a bill in the General Assembly.” He said other proposals submitted for the conference would “call for regional bodies or local churches to decide.”
Kalz and his co-pastor wife, Loletuth, posted a statement on the church’s Facebook page Saturday, Jan. 4. They called the protocol “one proposal” about “an ongoing difference of views within the church on LGBTQ+ inclusion.
“The worship life and ministry of our congregation is open to all people and will continue to be,” the statement continued.
Messages left with United Methodist churches in Earlington and Hanson were not returned by Friday afternoon.
Kalz conceded that there are a “variety of views” on the core issues involving homosexuality. For instance, a 2-year-old Facebook group called “United Methodists Who Refuse to Compromise Scriptural Holiness” has more than 1,400 members.
Even ministers in other Christian faiths have jumped into the debate. Franklin Graham used Facebook last week to urge “Bible-believing Methodists” to tell the church that they “are not going to be part of teaching a false doctrine ...”
While members await the conference in May, the Madisonville pastors say their church’s main work will remain unchanged.
“We will continue our mission to make disciples,” Kalz said.
