If you still have your natural Christmas tree in your house, today is the last day to get it out and put it to good use. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife (KDFWR) will be collecting all donated natural trees to help create a habitat for fish, and today is the last day they will be accepting them.
The annual program started the day after Christmas and with more than two dozen drop-off locations throughout the state, you are sure to find a local spot to take your tree today.
Be sure to remove all lights, garlands, tinsel and ornaments prior to donating. Collection will run from 8 a.m.-5p.m.
What do they do with the trees?
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife staff build habitat structures out of the old Christmas trees and submerge them in public waters, which makes a great refuge and feeding habitat for both game fish and their prey. The trees are also used to replenish current fish habitats as well as create new habitat sites.
“We usually end up with 500-700 trees without trying too hard to drum them up,” Jeremy Shiflet, Fisheries Program Coordinator Northwestern Fisheries District.
Most drop off locations are in the parks. If you are looking to find a location near you, contact your local fisheries staff member, Jeremy Shiflet, 270-273-3117. One of the closest drop off centers is at the Northwest District Fisheries Office, located at 1398 Hwy 81N, in Calhoun.
To find out where your donated tree might end up this year or provide recommendations on new habitat sites, contact your local fisheries biologist, https://fw.ky.gov/Fish/Pages/Find-a-Biologist.aspx.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.