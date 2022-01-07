The team at Total Travel Service Inc., in Madisonville, is collecting home good items the entire month of January for tornado victims. This is free for all those affected by the December disasters in our area.
“We want to be able to help those who lost everything,” Owner of Total Travel Service, Mary Lou Boal said. “We will be collecting items all month long, with the deadline of receiving items as January 31.”
With most places around town collecting nonperishable food items, cases of water, clothing, diapers, shoes, jackets, blankets, and things of that nature, Total Travel wanted to help but in a different way.
“Here you can find comfortable things,” Boal said. “Things that you need to make a house a home.”
With the space generously provided by Ron Sanders, tornado victims will be able to come shop for things at their convenience. Items such as bath towels and bathroom decorations, wall art, home décor, pots and pans, stylish vases and framed items, silverware, tables, bedroom furniture, lamps, gently used furniture, and much more will be available to those in need.
Hopkins County pulled together and has been receiving items from all over the country. Total Travel, with ties to other travel agency locations and people from all over the world, items and supplies from the previous disasters have been coming in left and right, in addition to donated items from those who are wanting to do their part and help those in need.
According to Boal, Total Travel has received supplies from the tornado that hit Oklahoma in June, and items from Hurricane Katrina that devastated Baton Rouge in 2005.
Total Travel, located at 22 Madison Square Dr., in Madisonville, is open Monday — Wednesday, from 10 a.m.- 4p.m. If you or someone you know is in need but not able to come during those times, please call 270-841-0404 to make a personal appointment.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.