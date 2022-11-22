Police Report
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Andrea K. Williams, of Madisonville, was charged, November 16, 2022, for alcohol intoxication in a public place in the first offense.
Demario J. Murray, of Madisonville, was charged, November 17, 2022, drug trafficking fentanyl, carfentanil in the first offense, possession of handgun by convicted felon and using unrestricted ammo during felony.
Will J. Taylor, of Hanson, was charged, November 18, 2022, for violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO.
Christopher L. Almon, of Nortonville, was charged, November 19, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Erin Travis, of Nortonville, was charged, November 20, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Brittany A. Leibenguth, of White Plains, was charged, November 20, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Adrienne Lindsey Broughton, was charged, November 19, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of methamphetamine in the first degree, second offense, possession of an unspecified drug in the third degree.
Jeremy R. Massey, was charged, November 21, 2022, for escape in the third degree, assault in the third degree, or a police or probation officer, and failure to appear in court.
Edward Garland Wilson, was charged, November 20, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Gary Sylvester Browning, was charged, November 19, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine in the first offense, first degree, and possession of an unspecified drug in the third degree.
Morgan J. Johnson, was charged, November 19, 2022, for public intoxication in the first and second offense .
Holloway J. Lonnell, was charged, November 19, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Marvin D. Rice, was charged, November 18, 2022, for assault in the second degree, terrorist threats in the third degree and public intoxication.
