Anyone who has been on Pride Avenue during school pick-up knows how bad traffic can be. That is an issue that the board of education is currently looking to alleviate.
Hopkins County School Board has brought parents and staff one step closer to less congestion by giving Superintendent Amy Smith authority to work with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on behalf of the board.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said the cabinet plans to create an extended car rider line off of Pride Avenue Drive to loop around the back of the school, around the gym, and come to the front.
“That will eliminate the need for the backing up of the car rider line all the way out to 41,” he said. “That will increase the car stacking tremendously.”
The entire project is being funded exclusively by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, he said.
The project first came up in July 2021 when Governor Andy Beshear visited Hopkins County. He announced the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet had $2.2 million to use towards two school safety projects in Hopkins County.
Pride Elementary School and James Madison Middle School would have new lanes dedicated to car drop off and pick up.
“This will help alleviate backups, especially in the morning and in the afternoons during drop-offs and pickups,” said Beshear.
During the March 20 school board meeting, there was no word on when construction would start at Pride, only that a rendering of the new car rider lane had been made.
