Pride 1

A look at the route the new Pride Elementary car rider line will look like once construction is completed. The goal is to create better traffic flow so streets around Pride Elementary don’t get congested when school lets out.

 Submitted photo

Anyone who has been on Pride Avenue during school pick-up knows how bad traffic can be. That is an issue that the board of education is currently looking to alleviate.

Hopkins County School Board has brought parents and staff one step closer to less congestion by giving Superintendent Amy Smith authority to work with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on behalf of the board.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.