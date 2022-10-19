During this week’s Madisonville City Council meeting, members voted and approved a street closure request from a group looking to host a community Trunk or Treating event.
The Madisonville Housing Authority, The Rosenwald-Smith Multicultural Center, The NAACP and Old 41 Entertainment have partnered together to host a Trunk or Treat event for the entire community.
The event will be held at The Rosenwald-Smith Unity Basketball court on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m.
According to councilman Frank Stevenson, this event has been held in year’s past and the community seemed to really enjoy it.
The request that each end of Martin Luther King Jr. Street be blocked off for the safety of families who will be attending the event was approved.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.