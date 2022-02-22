According to the Madisonville Police Department, a Madisonville woman is behind bars after being arrested on two different DUI charges within 24 hours.
In the first incident, MPD reports that officers were dispatched to Kroger in Madisonville following reports of a vehicle driving through the parking lot, nearly striking multiple vehicles and pedestrians. Officers say that on arrival, they located the reported vehicle pulled partially into a handicapped parking spot but blocking the travel lane. They also reported that Marria S. McBride, 25 of Madisonville, was slumped over the steering wheel.
After failing the standard field sobriety test, she was transported to Baptist Health for a blood test and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. She was transported to the Hopkins County Jail.
The following Morning at 9:52 a.m., officers responded to a call about a hit and run accident on North Harrig Street. An eyewitnesses reported that a vehicle backed into car and then fled the scene. As they were driving away, he noted the license plate number, which he reported to police.
According to MPD, around the same time, the officer that had arrested McBride the previous day reported seeing her driving in the vicinity.
At around 10:32 a.m., officers report locating the vehicle on Spring Street and confirmed both that the license number matched the reported hit and run and that it was the same vehicle from the DUI arrest at Kroger the previous day. As officers activated their emergency lights, they say the vehicle accelerated and momentarily left the roadway multiple times before coming to a stop behind a residents on West Broadway.
Police say McBride then exited the driver’s seat of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. After running a short distance she came to a stop and was taken into custody by police, at which time she reported that the passenger in the vehicle had been holding her at gunpoint. Multiple searches of the vehicle did not locate a firearm.
According to the report, McBride waived her Miranda Rights and consented to a blood test, telling officers that she knew she would test positive for meth.
McBride was transported to Baptist Health for a second blood test, then returned to the Hopkins County Jail. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), fleeting or evading police (on foot), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and not being in possession of a driver’s license.
