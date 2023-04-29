Students at Madisonville Community College can breath a little easier after the school decided earlier this month to hire a pair of School Resource Officers. Mike Lantrip and Chris Noel have already been hired and started their jobs on campus.
MCC Vice-President Dr. Jay Parrent said the college has increased its focus on campus safety over the last several years since they have varied programming from the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts to meetings and training.
“It made sense for us to commit to adding a second officer,” he said. “This will ensure that we have a strong safety presence around the clock. Our first priority is the safety of our campus community, and this is just another example of how we are working to ensure that all who come to campus feel safe and secure.”
The previous SRO, Joe Blue, left at the end of 2022 after being elected as Hopkins County PVA.
Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan said after several conversations with MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley that the college would be interested in hiring two SROs at some point.
“That position we had came open, we posted the job and ended up with two qualified applicants,” he said. “I contacted Dr. Kelley to let her know we had two, in case she was in a position to hire a second. She met with her board, and they decided to fund that second position.”
Bryan said school safety is an important topic today, and they are very excited to be able to double law enforcement presence on campus.
“I believe it will make the students, the staff, and faculty there much safer,” he said. “It will put us in a better position to respond if something should happen.”
Landtrip has 36 years of law enforcement experience, and Noel has 26 years of law enforcement experience.
Landtrip and Noel have already been on campus filling out paperwork and monitoring different events the college held.
