MCCSRO 1

Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan, left, and Madisonville Community College President Dr. Cindy Kelley, right, welcome the two new School Resource Officers that will be on the MCC campus, SRO Officer Mike Lantrip and SRO Officer Chris Noel.

 Submitted photo

Students at Madisonville Community College can breath a little easier after the school decided earlier this month to hire a pair of School Resource Officers. Mike Lantrip and Chris Noel have already been hired and started their jobs on campus.

MCC Vice-President Dr. Jay Parrent said the college has increased its focus on campus safety over the last several years since they have varied programming from the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts to meetings and training.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.