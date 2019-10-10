The South Hopkins Fire Department will receive a federal grant for new personal protective gear.
Senator Mitch McConnell's office announced this week that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide $14,380 for items such as self-contained breathing apparatuses and training materials.
The grant was awarded through a competitive process. But Fire Chief Darwin Rideout thanked McConnell for it.
"This grant allows the department to expand our abilities and purchase much-needed equipment we otherwise could not afford," Rideout said in a statement issued by McConnell. Rideout noted the gear is mandatory for all fire departments.
