With statewide COVID-19 restrictions continuing to decline, the Kentucky Department of Corrections announced changes for how state inmates are utilized for work outside of the jail facilities.
Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said this allows the jail to begin the process of allowing state inmates to work with places such as the Humane Society and smaller communities such as Mortons Gap and St. Charles, adding that the inmates that are sent out to work must be fully vaccinated.
In order to get to that point, Lewis said training must be done for civilian community supervisors.
Lewis said the training for supervisors is usually done annually but said because of COVID-19, all outside work stopped for the past 15 months.
“We will do some training classes the week after next,” said Lewis. “We are still working to get enough inmates vaccinated to fill all the crews, and hopefully by June 21, we will be able to start sending inmates back out into the community.”
Before the DOC announcement, Lewis was working on a plan to allow inmates to work in non-public contact jobs like mowing and garbage pick up, which he said he has enough vaccinated inmates to fill those crews.
“I have enough to fill my crews now, so all the jail crews will be back in full force on Monday,” he said. “Here in a couple of weeks when we get this training done, and we get some more inmates vaccinated, we can start helping all the other small communities and agencies that we work with.”
Lewis said vaccinations are continuing to be administered in the jail.
“They were here Wednesday and did second shots for some people that needed those and administered the first shots to those who wanted it,” he said.
