Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Tyler Bivins, 22, of Hopkinsville, was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear.
James Wester, 59, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree criminal trespassing and alcohol intoxication in a public place and failure to comply with sex offender registration. Wester also was served a parole violation warrant.
Kylee Whitley, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking.
Alex Drake, 55, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with careless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Curtis May, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal trespassing, on Friday with public intoxication and charged Sunday with public intoxication.
Aaron Rice, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Bethany Sellers, 24, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and no registration plates.
Daniel Wiggers, 36, of Hopkinsville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Hunter McCarter, 26, of Owensboro, was charged Sunday with non-payment of court costs.
Addie Borders, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with flagrant non-support and non-payment of court costs.
Linda Sanders, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with four counts of failure to appear.
Samuel Williams, 18, of White Plains, was charged Saturday with speeding, failure to wear seatbelts and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Bradley McGregor, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Patricia Bolton, 56, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with driving on a DUI-suspended license.
