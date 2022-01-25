As the extended election deadline drew to a close on Tuesday, the race for 4th District state senator heated up as a Madisonville resident threw her name into the hat.
Filing as a Republican, Roxan Lynn Ashby will force a primary with incumbent State Sen. Robby Mills of Henderson. The freshman senator took office in 2019 after unseating longtime State Sen. Dorsey Ridley 19.057 to 18,573.
The winner of that primary will face Bruce A. Pritchett (D) of Henderson in the General Election in November.
Ashby could not be reached for comment before press time.
A fourth candidate, Michael McDonald of Alexandria, also filed for the 4th District state senate race. Alexandria is in Campbell County in northern Kentucky. A spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office said they believed McDonald, who lives in the 24th Senate District, mistakenly wrote down the incorrect number of his paperwork, but they are required to file the paperwork as it is received. If so, McDonald would be ineligible to run in the 4th District.
Under the new senate redistricting map, Hopkins County was removed from the 6th District, where it was represented by Sen. C.B. Embry Jr. of Butler County, and merged with Henderson, Union and Webster counties in the 4th District.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.