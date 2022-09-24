The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Lilia R. Tapia Mesta, was charged, September 22, 2022, for violation of Kentucky domestic violence order.
• Dalton Shadrick, was charged, September 23, 2022, for possession of matter portray sexual performance by minor under age 12.
• Lanna G. Hale, was charged, September 23, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Kristina Lynn Newman, was charged, September 22, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.