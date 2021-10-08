Jeff Bidwell, a professor and the coordinator of the surgical technology program at Madisonville Community College, has been elected as the president of the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting by their board of directors.
Bidwell also served as Vice President of the NBSTSA.
Bidwell is a graduate of the MCC’s surgical technology program and later obtained his Bachelor of Science from the University of Southern Indiana and a Master of Arts from Murray State University.
Along with serving as the director of the surgical first assisting and surgical technology programs at the college he also teaches American history as an adjunct instructor.
“It is an honor to be elected and at the same time the position comes with a lot of responsibility,” said Bidwell.
Bidwell said the duties and responsibilities of the role include appointing members of the NBSTSA board of directors and committees, providing reports for each board of directors meeting, contributing to publications including the NBSTSA newsletter, candidate handbook and others.
On a professional level, Bidwell worked as a surgical technologist and surgical assistant for 10 years before coming back to the program at MCC as an instructor.
“It is a great feeling to see current students grow in confidence and former students doing well in their careers,” he said. “We are blessed to have an outstanding group of preceptors, surgeons, surgical technologists, surgical assistants and circulators at our clinical facilities who love to teach.”
Bidwell serves in many volunteer capacities with accreditation and other responsibilities, as well as working as a surgical assistant on occasion with the Baptist Health Deaconess orthopedic department.
The NBSTSA was established in 1974 as the certifying agency for surgical technologists and surgical first assistants. The purpose of NBSTSA is to determine, through examination, if an individual has acquired both theoretical and practical knowledge of surgical technology or surgical first assisting.
