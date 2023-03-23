Navigating one’s teenage years can be trying and stressful, but Hopkins County Schools’ Be-YOU-tiful Leaders program is working to make that easier for local high school girls.
“The purpose is to empower our high school girls to be real and true to themselves,” said April Devine, HCS’ Director of Pupil Personnel.
In its second year, the program strives to teach young women in local high schools the skills they need, not just in high school but in life.
On Wednesday participants gathered a Mahr Park for a day long event. Devine said that during her welcome address, she talked to the girls about issues like guarding their hearts, choosing their friend’s wisely, surrounding themselves with the things that matter most to them and making a plan for themselves.
“I also talked to them about having an exit strategy,” Devin said. “Maybe that’s an exit strategy where they need to get themselves out of a situation. Maybe that’s a weekend where things go wrong with their friends and they need a way out of that. They should really just always have that plan for themselves.”
Other highlights of the day’s event were personality profiles by Shellie Cheirs, owner of The Caris Counseling and Behavioral Health Group; yoga with Bonnie Young-Turley with the Synergy Counseling and Wellness Center; and a goal setting and future planning session with Assistant Hopkins County Attorney Hillary Croft.
The group also heard from keynote speaker, and the 2023 Teen Miss Earth USA, 15-year-old Tayan Stansfield of Shelby County, Kentucky
Around 52 young women from Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central are a part of the Be-YOU-tiful Leaders program, and although the two schools have a long history of bitter rivalry, especially in sports, these young women find the opportunity to work together to be one of the program’s biggest assets.
“With North versus Central, we are rival schools, but this program is combining the girls,” said Anna Sampson, a freshman at Madisonville-North. “At the end of the day, we are all just teenage girls. We’re girls coming together to become strong leaders in our schools. We’re combining the girls together and it makes us stronger as a whole because we are rival schools.”
That is one aspect that organizers say they hear from just about every one of the young women involved in the Be-YOU-tiful Leaders Program.
“They’ve really developed bonds and friendships with each other, from North and Central,” said Ashley Gaines, HCS District Social Worker. “They will say they met knew friends, they’ll go to the mall and text message. That is one of my favorite things.”
But while the friendships are an amazing part of the journey, there are still a lot of lessons to be learned along the way.
“This program means a lot to me,” said Abigial Keown, a tenth grader at Central. “Being a girl at school, we do have a lot of opportunities but sometimes its hard to just go with your own people and be able to learn more about it. This allows us to reach out to other girls who are leaders in their school, and it kind of affirms that I need to be a leader in my school. There are people in my school who don’t have someone who is willing to step out in front. It makes me feel empowered, like I’m allowed to be out of my shell and lead others.”
In addition to Wednesday’s event, students work on various other projects throughout the school year, many with the goal of giving back to the community.
“We are doing a ‘Seeds of Hope’ project that will benefit our Barnsley community,” said Devine. “We are putting together seed packets that we’ve purchased. We will be giving those to the people who were affected by the tornado so they can plant (flowers) and help bring life and beauty back to their community.”
The group will also be partnering with the Hopkins County Long Term Recover Project and Habitat for Humanity to deliver potted plants to houses that are being constructed, while some of the young women will be working with “Teachers on the Move.” That project will help teachers misplaced by the closing of Earlington Elementary box up and move their classroom supplies as they relocate to their new schools.
The young women who participate in the group represent a cross section of the female body of the two high schools. They bring different backgrounds with them to the program, and they take the skills they learn back to their respective schools and lives. How they put those skills to use is up to them.
“People watch what I do, even if I don’t think it,” said Keown. “I’ve started a prayer group at my school, and I wouldn’t have been able to do that if (the program) hadn’t taught me confidence.”
