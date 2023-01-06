Learning some sensory skills and hand-eye coordination before kindergarten can help a child’s growth.
The Hopkins County Extension Office has created a Laugh and Learn program for children five years and under. The first class will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 12 at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library.
Amanda Dame, the Family and Consumer Science agent, said the program is a spin on storytime.
“We will read a book, and each month we will have a different theme, and after that, we will do different activities,” she said.
The kids and parents will have about five activities they can do independently. She said the activities will be set up ahead of time for the kids to do after the story.
“It is to help kids learn, like sensory skills and hand-eye coordination, things to get them ready for kindergarten,” said Dame.
While the format of the program will be the same, the kids will learn something different each time. The classes will be offered once a month on the second Thursday of the month at the library.
The program is free. They want to know how many kids are coming so they know how many kids to plan for.
For more information, call the extension office at 270-821-3650 or send a message via the Hopkins County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Facebook page.
