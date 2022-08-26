For most people, once they retire, they don’t start a second career, but Jason Lutz was made an offer he couldn’t refuse.
Lutz retired as a major from the Madisonville Police Department in April 2020. Shortly after the death of Hanson Elementary’s School Resource Officer, Deputy Terry Vick, Lutz was asked to fill in.
“I was going back to Murray full-time, trying to finish a degree there and as I retired, I finished my degree, and I didn’t know what I was going to do,” he said. “Life just kind of threw me a curve ball.”
Lutz said he hadn’t planned on working as an SRO, but when he was asked to help out at Hanson, he couldn’t say no.
“My parents retired from Hanson School, my daughter went to Hanson School, at the time I lived in Hanson, I went to Hanson School, so I was like absolutely,” he said. “I went there and just fell in love.”
He stayed at Hanson through December 2021, when he heard Officer Faulk, the SRO at West Broadway, was planning on retiring and asked to be transferred to West Broadway. Lutz said it was hard to leave Hanson, but believes it was the right decision.
Broadway Principal Wendy Eaves said she thought it would be a weird transition since Officer Faulk left in December and the students were so used to him.
“The relationship is the same with the kids,” she said. “They picked right back up with him like they did with Officer Faulk. It was another new friend.”
Lutz said it took him a little time to get used to being a school resource officer since he was on the SWAT Team for 14 years, ran the team for three years, and was a firearms instructor. Towards the end of his career, he was over support services and community policing.
“I started to see both sides of things and see how important this really is,” said Lutz.
Although he has been an SRO since 2020, this was not his first foray into being a school resource officer. Lutz was actually certified as an SRO around 2003. He said back then you were assigned a school and showed up once a week. His school was Jesse Stuart Elementary.
“There was really no rhyme or reason to it, but we were there, and we became that school’s point of contact for the police department,” he said.
Now, his job consists more of school safety, answering any legal questions the principal may have, and just being with the students.
A typical day for Lutz is arriving at the school, greeting the kids, and helping to make sure everyone gets to where they need to be. He will go to his office, get all of the cameras up and running, then as soon as the first bell rings he starts going around the building making sure all the outside doors are locked.
“My biggest thing throughout the day is just interacting with the kids,” said Lutz. “When I see them moving in the halls, I go straight up to them and try to interact with them.”
He said his arrival time in the morning varies because he doesn’t like to get to school at the same time. He wants to break the routine up.
Lutz said a lot of his day is just moving around the school interacting with visitors, students, and staff as people come in and out, and making sure the school is following safety protocols.
West Broadway is a kindergarten through fifth-grade school, and Lutz said he tries to spend time with the younger students to try to give them positive experiences with the police.
“That is the good thing about elementary schools, the relationship these kids have with police officers is positive, there are no negative interactions,” he said.
To break the ice with the students, Lutz has different types of ID clips that he decorates with different characters. He said the kids love picking which clip he’ll wear that day.
“It becomes a problem by the end of the year because they all want to pick the clip for the day,” said Lutz. “The reason I do that is because it is a conversation starter.”
He said he has at least 100 clips showing Harry Potter, Jack Sparrow, My Little Ponies, puppy dogs, Black Widow, Wonder Woman, and much more.
He buys croc jibbitz from Amazon and just spends Saturdays or rainy days at home making them so the kids can have a fun memory picking out their favorite character for him to wear.
“It is just something I do that is silly,” said Lutz.
To help connect with the students outside of school, Lutz said he makes a point to go out to the YAA Field when there is a ball game to cheer on the students.
“You have to be willing to let your guard down a little bit, especially with the kids,” he said.
When students see him outside of school and in normal clothes, he said their minds seem to be blown that he has a life outside of school.
To be an SRO, you have to have a nurturing side, you have to love kids, and hugs, and you can’t be scared of germs, he said.
The majority of the time, Lutz is the only male in the building, so if one of the little boys has an issue, he gets called.
“You have to be flexible and can’t be rigid,” he said. “It is not for everybody.”
Lutz said every school resource officer wanted to be one, they were not assigned or put somewhere they didn’t want to be.
“All of us came back for the sole purpose of being a school resource officer, so we are actually where we want to be,” he said. “We enjoy coming to work every day.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.