Honoring their mission and celebrating 100 years, the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club donated several laptops to the Hopkins County and Dawson Springs Independent school districts.
Stephanie Townsell, the past Kiwanis president and current treasurer, said it is the local chapter’s mission to always provide opportunities and resources to the youth of the community.
“When this was offered to us, we immediately wanted to step in and take advantage of the opportunity to provide to the schools for a need they really had,” she said.
The club donated 20 laptops to Dawson Springs schools and 12 laptops to Hopkins County schools.
Townsell said the laptops came from Tellico Village Computer Users Club, a nonprofit in Laudon, TN. She said Tellico has laptops donated to them, they refurbish them and install new software to get them ready for a new user. Once the laptops are ready, Tellico donates them to organizations and people who need laptops.
When Tellico heard about the tornadoes that affected Kentucky, they reached out to their local Kiwanis Club to ask if any Kiwanis Club affected by the tornado needed laptops.
“The computers were provided at no charge to Kiwanis by the Tellico Village Computer Users Club,” said Townsell.
Lee Locke, the Kentucky Kiwanis Lt. Governor for the district reached out to all the clubs in his district to see what school systems may need for students who were affected by the tornado.
“We got the numbers from the school resource centers, and then we went back to the nonprofit and said we need this many at this time,” said Townsell.
The school resource centers looked at students who may have lost their computer in the tornado or didn’t have the resources to do their homework from home anymore.
The laptops were delivered to the school districts late last week and early this week.
Townsell said donating the laptops was just one more way the Kiwanis Club will provide for the youth of the community when given a chance.
