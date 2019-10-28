Kentucky voters could find themselves among the 175,000 statewide “inactive voters” when they go to the polls on Nov. 5.
Richard House, chief deputy for the Daviess County Clerk’s office, said anyone who is flagged can update the voter registration card at the polling site on Election Day.
“Even if you’re inactive, you’re still able to vote,” House said. “You just have to fill out a voter’s oath at the polling place.”
According to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website, there are 2,611 inactive voters out of 75,690 registered voters within Daviess County. It also provides an alphabetical list of the names considered inactive.
The State Board of Elections had placed all of the 175,000 voters on a separate “inactive” list, removing them from the official voter rolls.
But on Oct. 14, Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled in favor of the Kentucky Democratic Party who filed suit against the separate “inactive” list.
Jennifer Scutchfield, assistant director of the State Board of Elections, said the new master list was mailed Wednesday to all of the state’s county clerk’s offices that aren’t using the e-poll books. Daviess County, which will be using the e-poll books, will be able to download the new voter roster by Monday, she said.
Instead of the separate list, those designated as inactive will have an asterisk placed beside their names, flagging the poll worker to request the voter’s address and other information to be updated.
“By the court order, we can only have one list,” Scutchfield said.
Voters are considered inactive after failing to participate in the two previous federal election cycles or have not updated their voter information in the same period.
Scutchfield said a person can be removed from the voter registry altogether if there’s no voting record from two straight federal elections.
“It would be after the 2022 election,” said Scutchfield about when a person could be removed from the state’s voter registry.
To track people who move out of the state, Kentucky has recently joined the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). According to ERIC’s website, “it’s a multistate partnership that uses a sophisticated and secure data-matching tool to improve the accuracy and efficiency of state voter registration systems.” The database is “owned, managed and funded by participating states and was formed in 2012 with assistance from The Pew Charitable Trusts.”
Scutchfield said not every state has signed on to it.
“It’s a voluntary organization for the states,” she said. “I believe Kentucky was the 29th state to join, and there are other states in the process of joining. Obviously, the more states you have in there, the better. We have not done a review of it yet. We’ll probably exchange data in January 2020.”
House said all voters should bring their IDs for verification but that a polling official can vouch for a person if they're familiar with the voter.
"We'll scan your license, and that's the check-in," said House, adding that Daviess County implemented the electronic process in the May primary. "You'll then sign an iPad."
For those interested in finding out if they’re on Kentucky’s inactive list, go to https://www.sos.ky.gov/elections/Pages/Kentucky-Inactive-Voter-List.aspx.
