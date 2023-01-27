The City of Madisonville and the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission partnered on a multimedia advertising campaign in hopes to attract new visitors to the community. A part of that campaign included TV commercials which aired on WEHT, WTVW, and WFIE.
According to Colbi Ferguson, Director of Communications for the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, the digital campaign has already aired. Those commercials ran from September to December.
“The city’s goal is to increase our digital marketing campaign. We see significant value in partnering with Hopkins County Tourism to highlight Madisonville and attract more people to our great community” Brad Long, Deputy City Administrator for the City of Madisonville said.
The commercials featured local events like Harvest Fest, Mistletoe Art Stroll, Deck the Park, and Return to Bethlehem.
“This campaign included the promotion of events through Local Lifestyles,” Ferguson said. “In addition to promoting local events, one commercial highlighted some of our top attractions throughout town. Local civic groups and City employees volunteered to be background actors and extras during filming.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.