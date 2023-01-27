The City of Madisonville and the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission partnered on a multimedia advertising campaign in hopes to attract new visitors to the community. A part of that campaign included TV commercials which aired on WEHT, WTVW, and WFIE.

According to Colbi Ferguson, Director of Communications for the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, the digital campaign has already aired. Those commercials ran from September to December.

