When mandates lifted and businesses started to open back up, Hopkins County seemed poised for a return to normalcy — but the delta variant and some large gatherings have pushed local COVID-19 numbers back to dangerous levels, according to health care officials.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said the rise in numbers was caused by a combination of the delta variant, group gatherings and many people remaining unvaccinated.
With the Hopkins County Fair scheduled to kickoff Tuesday, Beach offered protective suggestions for those attending but conceded the risk for spreading will be great.
“People can use hand sanitizer, people can try to stay apart, people can try to wear masks, and people can be vaccinated before they go,” she said. “The key is any large community events are going to bring people together with the capacity to spread this virus among the unvaccinated.”
The Team Kentucky website had Hopkins County still classified with a red classification.
Beach said because COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, it is mainly spread by coughing, sneezing, laughing, talking, singing and close personal contact.
“The Department of Public Health is reporting that the delta variant is more contagious than the UK variant, and if you are unvaccinated, it’s not if you will catch COVID, it is that you will catch COVID,” she said. ”In addition, they report it will probably be the sickest that you have ever been with a virus.”
Locally, the Health Department is seeing more infants test positive for COVID-19 than they have before, she said. Since babies cannot be vaccinated, she is encouraging parents to get vaccinated to keep from spreading the virus to their children.
“The infants are not going out on their own, so we believe family and friends are bringing the virus to the infants,” said Beach.
While the Health Department does not know the long-term complications of children and babies having COVID-19, they know that children can end up with Multisystem Inflammatory Disease after COVID-19.
“We strongly encourage parents of infants to be vaccinated and to not allow non-vaccinated people around your infants or toddlers. If you do allow them, make them wear masks and use hand sanitizer,” said Beach.
Health officials agree that anyone not vaccinated against COVID-19 is in danger of becoming seriously ill.
“If they do not get vaccinated, they are probably going to get the delta variant. We are having people in their 30s and 40s who do not have comorbidities be very sick right now,” said Beach.
She said she has heard people question getting the vaccine because they do not know what is in it, but Beach called the vaccines “safe.”
“These vaccines have been safe. They have been studied and done well,” said Beach.
A few people have gotten vaccinated and still tested positive for COVID-19, she said, but those cases are less than 0.001% of the vaccines done in the county.
“The people that have breakthrough cases that are vaccinated are usually more mildly sick or asymptomatic,” said Beach. “We have had a few who have been sick, but no one has died and that is the goal with a vaccine is to prevent death and long-term complications.”
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said from March 2020 to July 2021, the average age of COVID-19 patients has gone from 68 to 58.
She said there were 14 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Friday, with three in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 10% of the hospital’s total patient population.
Quinn said the hospital staff has been great during the pandemic, but they are tired and worried as numbers go up once again.
“They don’t want to watch patients expire from COVID alone,” she said. “They emotionally feel exhausted from being the only link between the patient and their family because they can’t have visitors.”
Vaccinations work and are the quickest way to stop the spread of the virus, to stop the death and serious illness in the community, said Quinn. Masking, social distancing and good hand hygiene also help, but especially for those who are not vaccinated.
To make an appointment or to inquire about the COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242.
