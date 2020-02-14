Barbara Ann Shelton was born in Hopkins County to the late Classie Mae and Edward Hopson Jr. She credits her parents for helping to mold her into the caring and loving daughter, mother, sister, wife and woman of God that she is today. She is married to Kenneth Shelton.
She is a mother of four unique and ambitious children: two handsome sons, the Rev. Kelsey M. (Tenesha) Hopson and Minister Melvin L. (Natalia) Chase. She also has two beautiful daughters, Sylvia S. Chase and Sequoia S. (Isaiah) Parker.
Shelton is a graduate of Earlington High School and proud to be a Yellow Jacket. She is a licensed cosmetologist. She donated her time and skills for many years to the residents at various nursing facilities.
Shelton exemplifies her love for others through prayer and a giving spirit. She is an active member of Gough Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church in Earlington. (the Rev. Shanelle Wilson, pastor). She serves as a deaconess and a delegate to the A.M.E. Zion General Conference.
She is a volunteer at Hillside Center in Madisonville. After 42 outstanding years of service, she retired from General Electric Aircraft,where she also received her NDT certification. She worked at RMC as an angioplasty technician.
Shelton has dedicated her service to the ministry. She serves on the Earlington City Council and was the second African American woman to do so under three different mayors. She ran on the “ticket of transparency.” Her vision is to see the City of Earlington restored.
She also serves on the Purple Waves Society committee, with the dream of having a Historical Building in the future. In her spare time she manages to join Judy and the Jewels as they minister through line dancing. Her motto is “Nothing But Love!” and her favorite Scripture is Corinthians 1:13.
