It must have been an election year when this photo was taken of former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones and Trover Foundation Founder and CEO Dr. Loman C. Trover, who has Jones' undivided attention. The graphic in the background depicts information related to the cost of health insurance. If you didn't know better, this photo could be current day politics as the players may have changed but the topic remains largely the same. Harris Terry emailed in regarding Saturday's "Back in Time" photo showing the collection of items for a food bank. Terry said those pictured included Mary Ellen Leasure, Terry, and Jason Pitzer. Terry was unsure of the lady pictured in the background of the photo.
