TODAY
• The South Hopkins Middle School Site-Based Council will have a regularly scheduled meeting at 3 p.m. in the school's media center.
SATURDAY
• Mortons Gap Christian Church will be hosting a back to school Summer Splash Bash Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free haircuts for students as well as school supplies will be available. Students must be present to receive the supplies. Also scheduled for the day will be a water slide, hoops mania and a dunking booth. Free food and drinks will be available for all who attend. The PHI Air Medical Helicopter and volunteers from the Mortons Gap Fire Department will be on-site. For more information, call 270-825-5776.
• Common Garments Ministry will host their annual Back-to-School Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be giving away backpacks filled with free school supplies; the child must be present to receive a backpack on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will also have games, prizes, a dunking booth, corn hole tournament and live music from the Stone Family. Concessions will be available to purchase. Students and adults are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Anna Beth Parish at 270-871-5887.
• The Fellowship Temple Church will host a nightly revival from Saturday, Aug. 3, to Saturday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. with the exception of Sundays, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. There will be different ministries each night. Bro. Gene Rickard invites everyone to attend. For more information, call 270-322-8478.
