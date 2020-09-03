After hearing from the state earlier this week, school districts will start in-person learning with students and staff wearing masks at all times, even if they are socially distanced.
Hopkins County Schools District Director of Engagement, Equity and School Support Robert Carter said to do what is necessary and safe for their students, they would follow the state’s recommendation.
“We are striving to create an environment that is conducive for their educational success,” he said. “We received information (Tuesday) that came down from the state level, being Kentucky Department of Education and the department of public health, that modified the mask mandate.”
Initially, the state said masks would only be worn when not being socially distanced or less than 6 feet apart from another person was not an option.
Now, Carter said masks would be worn all day, minus a few events such as eating, drinking, specific times during recess or an abbreviated mask break.
“As information comes down, we will be compliant with the things that are necessary for the safety of our faculty, staff and children,” he said. “We know that we are in difficult times and difficult situations. We want to do the things that are best to make sure we can provide for our entire community.”
Hopkins County Schools have begun informing parents and families about the new change. Students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on a 25% capacity level Sept. 8-11. A hybrid model allowing 50% capacity for students will run Sept. 14 through Oct. 2.
“Our local school communities and our local principals, are reaching out to our parents and letting them know what’s going on, letting them know about this change and update,” Carter said. “It’s a modification for everyone because this is not just on the student side, this impacts everyone that’s employed by Hopkins County Schools.”
To help with the rising need for student masks, the district has posted a dropbox outside their central office for “Coverings for Kids,” an initiative started by Kentucky’s first lady, Britainy Beshear.
Facial coverings are proven to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and are critical to reopening schools safely, Beshear said when unveiling the program in early August.
Dr. April Devine, the district’s director of pupil personnel, said they are collecting masks through the dropbox since the building and schools are closed to foot traffic.
“We are accepting homemade masks and store-bought masks that can be cloth or disposable,” she said. “We are also collecting monetary donations if people would rather give money instead of masks, and we will use that money to purchase masks.”
Devin said anything they collect from the dropbox they’ll distribute to the schools’ Family Resource Youth Service Centers.
“That way those coordinators can use those masks to give to students that might lose a mask or break a mask during the school day,” she said. “This will give a replacement mask for students that might need one.”
Devine said donations would help ensure schools will have an extra mask if needed. Masks are on student’s back to school supply lists, and each is expected to provide their own.
Donating face coverings is one way for community members to become involved and support both Team Hopkins and Team Kentucky, said Devine.
“We have a lot of people that always wonder how they can help support the school system; this is just another way they can help our kids,” she said.
