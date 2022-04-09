With the Farmer’s Market season quickly approaching there will be a free Vendor Training 101 class for all new and returning vendors who may want some tips and advice. This class is totally optional, but it is very helpful for those who will be selling this season.
“It (the training) will cover all frequently asked questions of new vendors,” Bunny Wickham, Hopkins County Farmer’s Market Manager said. “It will give specific information about our market. I also go over tips and advice for new vendors, sales strategies on how to have successful sales and how to draw customers to your booth.”
The training class will take place Tuesday, April 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Extension Office, located at 75 Cornwall Drive, in Madisonville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.