Two people were injured in a pre-dawn fire Tuesday in north Madisonville. The fire chief describes one person as being in “very critical” condition.
The fire developed at 121 Holiday Place shortly after 4 a.m. A fire department report says flames could be seen above the trees as a first crew rushed to the scene. But police officers arrived first, forcing their way inside and dragging someone out of the home.
Moments later, the “fire started to come out of the front door,” the report said. The heat and flames eventually made the roof, floor and walls of the home collapse. A car parked in the driveway also caught fire, as did a car parked next door.
Chief John Dunning said one person was flown to Nashville with “very critical injuries.” A second person was treated for minor injuries at Baptist Health Madisonville. Their identities have not been released.
The cause of the fire was not clear Tuesday evening. Dunning said the Kentucky fire marshal was called to investigate how it started.
The home is considered a total loss, with estimated damage of $81,400. The cars received a combined $15,500 in damage.
