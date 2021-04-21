The April meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council lasted a mere nine minutes in the absence of its leader, Mayor Chris Smiley, due to a recent surgery.
Council member Mark McGregor joined City Clerk Janet Dunbar to preside over the meeting.
While there was no old business officially listed on the agenda, Councilman Chris Morris asked to provide an update to last month’s visit by a local boy scout in hopes of completing a community service project. At the March meeting, Smiley asked the troop to focus on cleaning up the litter at the municipal park.
“They want to paint the monkey bars and swings to earn their badge,” said Morris in reference to the complex’s larger playground.
“Mayor is looking into a Water and Conservation Fund grant to replace some of that equipment and that could be part of it, so I don’t know that they would want to paint it at this time,” Dunbar replied. “We could just table that, maybe, until the next time -Chris should know something by then.”
Council member Martha Woolsey also took the opportunity to commend the Dawson Springs Youth League on its diligent work to improve the condition of the baseball and softball fields at the city park.
“In the last three of four weekends, they have painted dugouts, leveled that little field, and are doing great work,” Woolsey said.
A hot topic around town is the possibility of relocating the municipal building to the former 5/3 Bank building at 100 East Arcadia Avenue, which has been in the works since October.
“We haven’t received final approval for the loan yet — we’re going through the USDA Rural fund, and it’s a long process,” said Dunbar.
In new business, the council approved Resolution 2021-01, which gives Smiley permission to sign all documents pertaining to Municipal Road Aid funds and amends the budget for fiscal year 2020-21 to include the additional funding received. The fiscal year ends on June 30.
There was no discussion related to the measures and both motions passed unanimously.
