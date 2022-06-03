The city of Madisonville is now accepting applications for local groups and organizations looking to take part in the annual Harvest Fest Hay Bale Trail contest at Mahr Park. Applications are due by Monday, August 8.
The 2022 trail will run from September 17 through October and can be viewed free of charge to anyone who visits the park.
Last fall 34 hay bales were entered into the contest, lining the main drive through the park. Ultimately Pride Elementary’s Courtyard of Curiosity was announced as the winner, receiving a $100 gift card.
Participants who sign-up are given a hay bale at a designated location somewhere along the main drive through the park. It is then up to them and their creativity to turn that bale of hay into a piece of art.
Once decorated, the hay bales resembled everything from the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown to a s’more and even a school bus.
Participants in the 2021 hay bale trail included Hopkins County Schools, businesses, individuals and various City of Madisonville departments.
Applications can be found online at: https://www.madisonvilleliving.com/events
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.