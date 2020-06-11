With only a few new cases in recent weeks and recoveries increasing, local leaders did a little coronavirus celebrating Wednesday.
“We think we’ve done a pretty darned good job,” Hopkins County Health Director Denise Beach told her board.
“Madisonville and Hopkins County is a role model for the nation,” Rep. James Comer said during a Facebook Live report at City Hall.
The Health Department’s COVID-19 numbers continue to be optimistic. The recovered patient count went up by one Wednesday to 185, while the number of total cases held steady at 222. The death count remains at 31.
“To watch the curve between the recovered and the active — they have crossed, and we’re in much better shape than we were,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said.
But Gov. Andy Beshear announced one new confirmed Hopkins County case during his afternoon briefing. And local leaders warned the virus is still around.
“We do have a couple of patients in the hospital with COVID right now,” Beach said at midday.
“Currently, we have two active cases out of long-term care facilities,” Whitfield said before that.
It’s not clear if they were referring to the same people. But the Kentucky Cabinet of Family and Health Services still shows one active resident and one staff member at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home.
State officials are explaining why their long-term care reports showed 15 active residents at Ridgewood Terrace last weekend, followed by a sudden drop to one Monday.
“Administrators at the Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home have informed the Kentucky Department for Public Health that 14 of the 15 individuals who had tested positive have now tested negative,” spokesperson Anya Weber said by email.
“The facility continues to test positive residents, and when they get a negative result, they may be moved back into the general population,” Weber added. “The currently positive number will fluctuate as residents continue to test negative.”
Wednesday’s state report reduced the COVID-19 death count at Ridgewood Terrace to 21, with three more listed as “probable.” The number of cases among residents also was reduced to 69.
Whatever has led to the drop in cases, none of the leaders are taking all the credit for it.
“Thank you, Hopkins County,” Beach said during a video conference meeting.
“That’s showing what you have done in this community to curb this virus,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said. “You have stepped up. You have sacrificed. You have given until it’s hurt.”
Comer said the national economy is rebounding after a coronavirus crash of March and April.
“We’re going to sit back and see which industries are having the hardest time recovering,” he said. “Any future COVID-19 bills... will be focused on those particular industries.”
In other new developments related to COVID-19:
• Beach said she hopes to hire three temporary contact tracers, working through the end of the year. She also hopes to bring back laid-off nurses to Hopkins County schools in late August.
• the health board tentatively planned to hold its next meeting in person, after three months of video conferences. That meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12.
• Dawson Springs announced the city pool will remain closed all summer. A planned fireworks show on Friday, July 3 was canceled.
• Madisonville Tourism Committee Chair Adam Townsend said the committee will meet tonight at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be in the City Park clubhouse to allow for proper social distancing.
• Nebo Mayor Karen Lantrip reported many people remain sheltered there to guard against the virus. The City Commission is holding meetings by telephone.
• WKMS-FM ended its daily radio broadcasts of Beshear’s coronavirus briefing. The briefings still appear live on KET’s Kentucky Channel and YouTube page.
