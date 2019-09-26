By Tom Loftus
Louisville Courier Journal
FRANKFORT -- Worried that Kentucky was "short changed" in its $24 million settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, Senate President Robert Stivers on Tuesday said he will call for a special counsel to investigate the deal.
"Why did Kentucky settle a case for 10 percent of the amount Oklahoma obtained, a state with a slightly smaller and substantially less affected population?" Stivers asked, holding a copy of The Courier Journal with a story about the 2015 deal.
Stivers, a Manchester Republican, said recent developments involving Purdue Pharma and the Sunday article in The Courier Journal about the 2015 settlement show Kentucky didn't get as much money as it could have from the drug maker, which has been accused of falsely advertising the addictive powers of the painkiller that helped fuel the state's opioid crisis.
"This article raised more questions about who facilitated the questionable deal," Stivers said. "Many details of the settlement remain unknown."
Stivers said that when the next session of the General Assembly convenes next year, he will introduce a resolution directing the appointment of a special counsel to investigate circumstances surrounding the settlement.
Purdue Pharma has filed for bankruptcy and is looking to restructure after a reported multibillion-dollar agreement with dozens of states and thousands of cities. Earlier this year, Oklahoma reached a$270 million settlement with the company to cover its handling of the opioid crisis.
Kentucky's case against Purdue Pharma was filed more than a decade ago by then-Attorney General Greg Stumbo, a Democrat who is now running to be elected back to that office. When he filed the case, he proclaimed it could be worth $1 billion.
The case was settled by Stumbo's successor as attorney general, Jack Conway, in December 2015 after Conway had lost that year's race for governor to Republican Matt Bevin.
Conway said later Tuesday what he's said about the case for a long time: "We got what up to that point, I believe, was the largest state settlement against Purdue Pharma in history. West Virginia had gotten $10 million."
Conway said his staff's unanimous recommendation was to settle for $24 million, partly because pending rulings on important motions in the case in Kentucky courts threatened to diminish the amount Kentucky could recover.
But the matter has been brought into this year's campaign for governor by Bevin and other Republicans who say it raised conflict-of-interest questions surrounding both Conway and current Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Beshear, who is running for governor against Bevin, worked for the Louisville-based Stites & Harbison law firm that represented Purdue Pharma against the state.
But Bevin and Republicans also have raised questions over how $4.2 million of the state's settlement was paid out to a law firm Conway later joined as partner.
Beshear's campaign released a statement later Tuesday calling Stivers' announcement a "shameless political stunt that shows how worried Matt Bevin is about his weak and failing campaign."
The Beshear campaign further said that Beshear played no role in the settlement. And in later administering the settlement as attorney general starting in 2016, "the office of attorney general followed the budget instructions passed by Sen. Stivers in the legislature and signed by Matt Bevin, as well as the written instructions from Matt Bevin's administration -- and there are emails to prove it."
Stivers' call for an investigation comes nearly four years after the settlement and six weeks before this year's elections for governor and other statewide offices.
But he said his action Tuesday was not motivated by politics. He said he's expressed concerns about the settlement in the past, and that the recent Courier Journal article included new information -- including a comment by Stumbo that "optics" surrounding the settlement "don't look very good."
Stivers also said, "I have not talked to the governor about this issue at all."
Stivers said that on the first day of the 2020 legislative session he will file a joint resolution -- which must be passed by House and Senate and carries the force of law -- to hire an outside counsel and a budget for the investigation. The lawyer or law firm hired for the work would later file a report with findings and recommendations to the legislature, and possibly any prosecuting agency if evidence of possible crimes is uncovered.
Stivers said he expected any such investigation would take six to eight months.
Bevin's campaign demands TV stations take down ad knocking him on health care
By Daniel Desrochers
Lexington Herald-Leader
Gov. Matt Bevin's campaign demanded Tuesday that television stations take down a political ad funded by the Democratic Governors Association that accuses Bevin of trying to strip health care coverage from children and people with preexisting conditions, calling the ad "inaccurate and defamatory."
The ad shows a man named Hoppy Henton of Versailles criticizing Bevin for "trying to take away health care coverage, including vision and dental from children" and "suing in court to take away protections that people have now for preexisting conditions."
"A look at the facts shows that every claim made in this ad is false," said Davis Paine, Bevin's campaign manager.
Attorney General Andy Beshear, Bevin's Democratic opponent, has emphasized health care frequently during his campaign, often criticizing Bevin for his administration's proposed plan to overhaul Medicaid benefits. The plan would require around 500,000 Kentuckians on Medicaid -- those who are "able-bodied" -- to work or volunteer and pay premiums to keep their Medicaid coverage. The ad, run by a political action committee called Bluegrass Values, which is funded by the Democratic Governors Association, echoes Beshear's message from the campaign trail.
The first claim in the ad references a 2018 decision by the Bevin administration to cut vision and dental coverage for around 460,000 Kentuckians on Medicaid after a federal judge ruled against his administration's plan to overhaul the medicaid system.
The cuts did not apply to pregnant women or children.
However, the Courier Journal reported in July 2018 that some children were being turned away by dentists after the computer system mistakenly said their dental coverage had been cut and they couldn't afford to pay for the services.
In Eastern Kentucky, some dentists saw their appointments cut in half.
The Bevin administration quickly changed course and restored dental and vision coverage to the approximately 460,000 people who lost it.
In a news release about the ad, the Bevin campaign ignored the history of the cuts, citing instead a November 2018 letter from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that said Bevin's plan did not involve stripping dental and vision benefits from pregnant women and children.
"Beneficiaries receiving state plan benefits will continue to receive covered vision services, dental services, and over-the-counter medications in accordance with the state plan rather than through the My Rewards Account," the letter says. "In addition, all beneficiaries under 21 years of age receiving services through the demonstration will continue to receive all early and periodic screening, diagnostic, and treatment (EPSDT) services."
Bevin's campaign also took issue with the claim that a friend-of-the-court brief his administration filed supported taking away protections people have now for pre-existing conditions. Beshear and several other attorneys general filed a lawsuit that challenged a Trump Administration proposal to allow association health plans. The group of attorneys general argue the proposal is intended to undermine the Affordable Care Act.
Association health plans allow groups of people to band together to purchase health care. Association health plans are not allowed to exclude people with pre-existing conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Beshear has said on the campaign trail that association health plans are not required to cover "essential health benefits," including prescription drugs. He has argued that not covering prescription drugs hurts people with pre-existing, chronic illnesses.
Former cheer coach waives preliminary
Paducah Sun
The former Paducah Tilghman High School cheerleading coach accused of deleting a sexual video he sent to cheerleaders last week waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday.
David Wade faces one count of tampering with physical evidence regarding the Sept. 16 incident. He appeared in McCracken District Court on Tuesday afternoon, where his attorney, Abigail Barnes, told Judge Chris Hollowell he wished to waive the hearing.
Paducah Police said Wade, who school officials confirmed resigned last week, claimed he sent the video by accident. School officials said the video was sent to a group chat that included cheerleaders and adults, and that police were investigating within an hour of the message being sent.
By waiving his preliminary hearing, Wade bypassed the necessity for Hollowell to find probable cause occurred.
The case will now proceed to a grand jury, which will decide whether to indict Wade on the Class D felony charge.
