American Legion Post 2 is looking to bring a sense of peace to the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Earlington. The project, known as Project Songbird, began in the fall of 2020 and it is still an ongoing effort. It started with the cleanup of the park, with the repainting of the flag poles, cleaning up trash, debris and weeds, and putting in a rose garden, complete with roses, chrysanthemums and sweet potato vines.
“The state of the park was terrible. It was absolutely embarrassing. We knew we needed to do something to clean it up,” Spencer Brewer, Commander of Sons of American Legion Post 2 of Earlington.
Once the park was cleaned up, donning a new flower garden and freshly painted flagpoles, the idea came about to bring in birds. So feeders were erected and placed in the park this past summer, in efforts to bring butterflies and hummingbirds, which was a success.
With this seasonal success in mind, the Legion wanted to keep expanding the area and decided to try to attract songbirds. Additional traditional bird feeders were placed throughout the park, filled with bird seed, and sure enough the song birds came to enjoy the feeders. Blue jays, Cardinals, and House Finches now frequent the feeders and roughly every three days, the feeders are completely empty.
“We relied on the expertise of Erica Wood who is a Horticulture Specialist in Hopkins County. She advised us how to arrange the gardens and what to plant.”
If you are interested in volunteering in this ongoing project please contact Spencer Brewer, 270-754-9317. If you would like to donate in the way of bird feeders or bird seed, please drop off to Ann Gipson at 207 E. Main Street, Earlington. For all monetary donations please send directly to the American Legion Post 2, P.O. Box 233, Earlington, KY 42410.
The updates to the Veteran’s Memorial Park are in hopes to bring peace and comfort to those who have served our country. Everyone’s efforts in revitalizing the park are appreciated and don’t go unnoticed. This is now a place that the city of Earlington can be proud of.
