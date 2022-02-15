Despite weather, material costs and other hurdles, the projects slated for the Madisonville Regional Airport are still on the schedule for 2022, according to officials at the Airport Board meeting last night.
These projects include the runway project, lighting project, changing the airport’s identifier and other construction projects.
The runway project will include a complete resurface of the runway, which will be a major project. This is entirely state funded.
The lighting project, which is a federal job, could potentially use some infrastructure money to get started on the design work. Engineers suggest installing LEDs, as it requires less maintenance and less energy.
Construction of the apron and taxi way extension is expecting the preliminary work to get started in April and by June 15 it is expected to be 100% completed.
Changing the identifier is still in the works. As of right now the airport is in a “Alphanumeric Identifier”, but is looking to change to “Alpha Identifier”. These titles are important as it tells the pilots what to expect from the airport. A three digit alphamerical identifier, such as the the Hopkins County Airport’s 2I0 designation, always refers to a minor airport, while regional and larger airports have a three letter identifier, such as EVV for the Evansville Airport or LAX for the Los Angeles International Airport.
The airport’s overlay project is waiting for the grant to be issued.
As the airport is looking to expand, it is important to keep these projects moving, and as of now things are still scheduled and on-target.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.