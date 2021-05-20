Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Zachary Davis, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court.
Michael Vanmeter, 23, of Bremen, was charged Tuesday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Daniel Flanagan 29, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Armon White Lovan, 18, of Hopkinsville, was charged Wednesday with failure to or improper signal, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and possession of marijuana.
Trayvis Hendrix, 33, of Nortonville, was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
John Jackson, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
Audie Suttle, 53, of Nortonville, was charged Monday with first-degree bail jumping, failure to appear and served a warrant for parole violation.
Candace Conrad, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
