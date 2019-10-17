In the Friday, Oct. 11 edition, The Messenger quoted a Kentucky Utilities spokesman as saying the city of Nebo "set the pole" behind the Community Building which recently was ruled too short and unsafe.
Nebo Mayor Karen Lantrip said Wednesday the light pole actually was installed by Davis Contracting, with a total cost for lights and contracting installation of about $10,000.
Lantrip also said Wednesday that Davis Contracting will be expected to install a proper pole, with no extra expense to the city.
