Madisonville’s Public Works Department will bee seeking council approval permission to apply for a Pride Recycling Grant at Monday afternoon’s city council meeting.
According to Madisonville Public Relations Director Sara Lutz, the department has been awarded the grant in the past and has used the funds to help buy new equipment for the recycling process.
“They apply for items that just make their process more efficient,” said Lutz. “Last year what they got for this was a can crusher and a magnetic separator just to help that sorting process be smoother and more efficient.”
Lutz said the department has not yet given specifics for what they would be applying for if approved.
“I think they are waiting for approval to move forward in applying for the grant and then they will dig into what items they will be able to apply for this year,” she said, adding that the recycling program in the city has around 3,700 participants in the city. “We have seen a great response with the recycling center.”
If you are currently a city sanitation customer, you are eligible for the iRecycle program. To enroll either email irecycle@ madisonvillegov.com with your name, address and phone number to get signed up or call 270-824-2117. You can also sign up online at www.gomadisonville.com and type in the search bar “recycle.”
There is no fee to participate and the program accepts plastic bottles, jugs and containers, steel, tin bi-metal and aluminum cans, paper food boxes and containers, newspaper and inserts, magazines, catalogs, paperback books, shredded paper that must be bagged, envelopes, junk mail, white paper, greeting cards, file folders, aluminum foil and pans and cardboard.
Also on Monday’s agenda, the council will consider:
• an ordinance amending Chapter 97 of the city’s code of ordinances relating to garbage and refuse
• a resolution declaring pumps as surplus property
• a resolution to accept a bid for scrap remote read meters
• a municipal order for the appointment of Emily McEnaney to the Tourism Advisory Board
The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. and will be held in the Madisonville City Council Chambers at 77 North Main Street. The meeting will be open to the public and can also be viewed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityof madisonvilleky.
